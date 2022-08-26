Why I Deliberately Wore Sneakers To NBA Conference...Shettima

Published:

The vice-presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Kashim Shettima, has said that he deliberately wore sneakers to the Nigeria Bar Association conference on Monday.





Shettima made this revelation in a social media video on Thursday.





The former Borno State governor had become a trending topic on social media and even the subject of a 'challenge' over his choice of outfit for the conference.





In the trending video, he said, "I was in Lagos for the NBA conference. It was held in Eko Hotels, it was largely funded by the Lagos State Government, the APC government of Lagos State. Subsequently, they moved to Eko Atlantic city, a product of an idea conceived by Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.





"When I sent my recce team... One of the presidential candidates, his team held meetings for three consecutive nights to commit mischief. When I was told it was a hostile crowd. I'm a banker, trained by one of the best bankers in the world. I'm a Jim Ovia boy. I deliberately wore sneakers to the NBA to mock (sic) at them.”





