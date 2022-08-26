Gov Emmanuel Celebrates Prelate Mbang At 86

Published:

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has sent his hearty congratulations to the Prelate Emeritus of the Methodist Church of Nigeria, Dr. Sunday Mbang, (CON) who turns 86 today.





In a statement released on his behalf by his Chief Press Secretary and Senior Special Assistant, Media, Ekerete Udoh, Governor Emmanuel said “the State and the Nation have been blessed by your huge contributions in fostering inter- religious harmony, unity, peaceful coexistence and above all, the projection of our moral underpinnings.





“You have, since 2015, when fate brought me to the leadership of this State, stood by us, praying for the peace and development we now enjoy in our dear State.





“As you turn 86 today, on behalf of the Government and the good people of Akwa Ibom State, I pray for continuous robust health and a sound mind.





“Happy Birthday our revered Prelate Mbang”!

Share This