Breaking : NBC Suspends Threat To Revoke Licenses Of 54 Broadcast Stations, Commends DAAR Comm. , STV

Published:

The National Broadcasting Commission has suspended its threat to shutdown broadcasting stations owing it

The Director General of NBC Mr Ibrahim Ilelah stated this in a press statement obtained by CKN NEWS and despatched to the broadcast stations on Friday

According to it, its decision to suspend the shutdown was due to intervention of stakeholders and current economic realities in the country





The Commission specifically commended two organizations DAAR Communications and Silverbird for their response

It will be recalled that the agency last week revokes the licenses of 54 broadcast stations over accumulated license fees amounting to over N2bn

Share This