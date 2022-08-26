Barr Iniebehe Effiong Released From Uyo Prison After One Month Incarceration

Published:

Legal Practitioner Inibehe Effiong has been released from prison after one month

The lawyer was sent to an Akwa Ibom Correctional facility for one month by the Chief Judge of Akwa Ibom State for what she described as " Professional Misconduct "





This was his post after his release

"I am back, stronger and more determined to confront the forces of oppression and to continue to speak nothing but the hard truth to the faces of the oppressors of our people. I feel sorry for those who thought they can break my spirit by incarcerating me."

