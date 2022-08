Published:

This was Tobi Amusan post after defending her 100m hurdles at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Sunday





"It is my TIME and my TURN!!!

I’m glad to have defended my Commonwealth Games title with Two Games Record in the process.

Never give up on yourself. Just stay focused on the Lord, on your craft and He will never fail you.

I’m a testimony of His greatness. 🙏🏽🇳🇬❤️

#WorldRecordHolder #CWGChampion #100mhurdles #Adidas #TeamShanko"

















