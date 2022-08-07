Breaking : Ex Miss Nigeria Disqualified From Big Brother Naija For Unruly Behaviour

Published:

Big brother housemate, Beauty, has been disqualified from the reality show for fighting fellow housemate Groovy over claims he danced with Chomzy.





Her repeated flouting of Big Brother House rules is what earned her the disqualification.









It had earlier been reported how the ex-beauty queen engaged in another heated argument with fellow housemates after Saturday party.





The aforesaid brawl raised concerns that Biggie may issue the ex-beauty queen a second strike, recall she got the first strike last week for physically attacking Ilebaye.

She was a former Miss Nigeria

