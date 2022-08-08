Founder, Jesus Never Fails Prayer Ministry, Prophetess Adu, Peter Okonkwo Speak On Gov. Ugwuanyi’s Uncommon Leadership Qualities

Published:

It was tears of joy for the Founder of Jesus Never Fails Prayer Ministry, Prophetess Nkemdilim U. Adu, when Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State arrived at her birthday celebration at Amadeo Event and Recreational Centre, Enugu, on Sunday.





Prophetess Adu in her speech described Gov. Ugwuanyi’s presence at her event as a testimony to his humble background and penchant for identifying with God and everybody in the society irrespective of class, saying: “I call you governor of the poor because as poor as I am this is the second time you are honouring my occasion. My father is not a governor, my mother is not wealthy, we don’t even have a name but you remembered a nobody like me.





“I don’t know that this kind of thing is possible in life. I thought governors only attend events of the rich people. I don’t know that they also go to the ones of the poor. I don’t know how to thank you, but I pray that God will bless you and keep you alive. Please everyone should join me to celebrate our governor."





In his remarks, the Chairman of the occasion and immediate past Commissioner for Local Government Affairs, Enugu State, Hon. Barr. Peter Okonkwo, also testified to Gov. Ugwuanyi’s closeness to the masses and his peace and grassroots development initiatives, stressing: “Your Excellency, the man of peace. It is on record that for the past seven years going to eight years, there is no political thuggery in Enugu State, nobody has lost his or her finger talk more of life. That is the peace we have.





“Your Excellency you are the light of the rural areas in Enugu State. There are communities in the hinterland that never smelt anything about asphalt in the past, but you went to their domain and you did it.





“Your Excellency, Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe led the first light of knowledge in Nsukka; you have put the second light burning in the State University of Medical and Applied Sciences (SUMAS) – unique in its nature in Nsukka.





“I always told you that after eight years of governance posterity will look back and will record you very good. Thank you Your Excellency."





The Chief Judge of Enugu State, Hon. Justice Afojulu Raymond Ozoemena, his wife, Dr. Eyuche, the Chairman of Nsukka Local Government Area, Hon. Barr. Walter Ozioko, the Special Adviser to the Governor, Hon. Barr. Cosmas Ugwueze, and husband of the celebrant, Dr. Chima E. Adu were among the dignitaries at the colourful event.





