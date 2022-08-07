Massive Works At Enugu New University (SUMAS) Ahead Of Its Academic Resumption

Published:

With the commencement of installation of solar powered street lights and perimeter fencing of the permanent site of the newly licensed State University of Medical and Applied Sciences (SUMAS), Igbo Eno, Enugu State, completion of the faculty buildings, students’ hostel blocks and water supply and reticulation project, ongoing speedy construction of the Teaching Hospital, as well as the massive construction of the access and internal roads in the new Medical University, which is at stone-based stage and being handled by Ferotex Construction Company Limited, among other projects, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s administration is up to speed to deliver and inaugurate the brand new, full-fledged, State-owned Medical University for increased access to quality university education for the teeming youths, enhanced healthcare service delivery for the people of Enugu State and beyond, and rural development and socio-economic expansion in line with the governor’s inaugural address in 2015.





