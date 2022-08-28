Solders Arrest Fake Naval Officer In Nasarawa

Published:

A suspect identified as Agbism Joseph Allu, has been arrested by the Special Forces Command of the Nigerian Army in Doma Local Government Area of Nasarawa State while wearing full military cmouflage.

The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ramhan Nansel, made the disclosure in a statement on Saturday.

Two sets of combat shorts, a jack knife, two identification cards of Nigeria Merchant Navy carrying the name of the suspect, belt and two mobile phones were recovered from him.

