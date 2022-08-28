Photos : Peter Obi, Soludo Attend Cardinal Okpaleke Installation In Rome

Published:

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi and the governor of Anambra State, Professor Chukwuma Soludo have congratulated the Catholic Bishop of Ekwulobia Diocese of Anambra State, His Eminence Peter Cardinal Okpaleke, who canonically received the Red Hat from His Holiness, Pope Francis, at a Consistory in Rome on Saturday, describing him as a blessing to the church.





In his congratulatory message to the new Cardinal, Obi said Okpaleke’s virtues of patience, understanding and wide perspectives on issues remained some of the valuable assets that had continued to propel him in his priestly vocation.





The Governor Chukwuma Soludo expressed joy that one of the new Cardinals named by Pope Francis is a Nigerian and from Anambra specifically.





He said, “With this elevation, Cardinal Okpalaeke becomes the only active Cardinal in Nigeria and also the highest in rank among Nigerian clergy men.





“On behalf of the government and good people of Anambra State, I pray that God would grant Cardinal Okpalaeke more strength, sound health and wisdom to excel in his new assignment in the vineyard of God,” the governor said.

