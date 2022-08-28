Enugu State @ 31: ESDA Hails Gov. Ugwuanyi For Upholding Founding Fathers' Dreams

Published:

As Enugu State marks its 31st anniversary, the advocacy group that championed the struggle for the creation of the state, Enugu State Development Association (ESDA) has paid glowing tribute to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for upholding the dreams of the founding fathers of the state.





Speaking during an event organised to commemorate the 31st anniversary of Enugu State, at the Government House, Enugu, on Saturday, the President General of ESDA, HRH Igwe Ezeudo Abel Ogbonnaya Nwobodo, disclosed that the association is impressed with the governor’s developmental strides and peace initiative in the state.





Igwe Nwobodo stressed that Gov. Ugwuanyi’s accomplishments have "stood you out as a great leader, achiever, mentor, supporter and the pillar in which our state stands on."





He therefore told the governor that "history will indeed be kind to you for your numerous achievements."





Stressing on Gov. Ugwuanyi’s commitment to the association's noble objectives, Igwe Nwobodo said: "Your support for, and contributions to the affairs of ESDA deserve public commendation."





The ESDA President General stated that the event was "to rejoice that Enugu State is 31 years," pointing out that "the creation of Enugu State could not have been possible without the determined, unfailing and selfless efforts of the members of WAWA State Movement."





Disclosing that Enugu State Development Association replaced WAWA State Movement following the creation of Ebonyi State, Igwe Nwobodo maintained that "the members of ESDA being conscious of the aims and aspirations of our founding fathers, and the need to continue to tell stories to our young ones, have reorganised our association and have brought it further nearer to our people by having local government and state executive committees and ward coordinators so that the grassroots can understand where we came from and where we are going."





Stating that ESDA is fully concerned about development, the association honoured each of the 17 LGA Chairmen as Patron "in recognition of your excellent support and efforts in the development of Enugu State."





The Council Chairmen thanked ESDA for the recognition and promised to remain committed to the development of the state especially at the grassroots.





In his anniversary lecture delivered at the event, titled "Enugu State at 31: Sustaining the Dreams of the Founding Fathers", a Professor of History, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Dan O. Chukwu commended Gov. Ugwuanyi's administration "for deploying the needed machinery of government to ensure equity and evenness in the distribution of amenities among the various communities in the state."





Prof. Chukwu maintained that "among the areas where His Excellency (Ugwuanyi) has been scored a high mark since 2015 when he mounted the saddle, are in the provision of security services, generation of employment opportunities, creation of opportunities through Small and Medium-sized Enterprises, information technology and communication as well as enhancement of the people's healthcare, among many others," saying: "These are all part of the indices for measuring sustainable development."





Speaking, Gov. Ugwuanyi expressed profound gratitude to the founding fathers of Enugu State for their vision, doggedness and tenacity towards the creation of the state.





Describing the founding fathers as "the true heroes", the governor assured them that their sacrifices will not be in vain.





Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Simon Uchenna Ortuanya, Gov. Ugwuanyi congratulated the people of Enugu State on the occasion of the 31st anniversary of the creation of the state, commending the members of ESDA for the deserving celebration.





He therefore urged the people of the state to keep the hope alive and remain steadfast in their prayers and cooperation, reassuring that the state government will continue on the path of peace, security, growth and infrastructural development.





The member representing Nkanu East Constituency, Rt. Hon. Paul Nnajiofor, the Chairman, Enugu State Council of Traditional Rulers, HRH Igwe Amb. Lawrence Agubuzu, the Deputy Chairman of the Council, HRH Igwe Dr. Julius Nnaji, the Special Adviser (SPA) to the Governor on Information, Steve Oruruo, the SPA to the Governor on Agriculture, Engr. Michael Ogbuekwe, their counterpart, Hon. Kentus Okechukwu Eze, the Council Chairmen, the Executive Chairman, Science Technical and Vocational Schools Management Board (STVSMB) Dr. G.O.C Ajah and the Programme Manager, Enugu State Agricultural Development Programme (ENADEP), Dr. Ogbonna Onyeisi, among other dignitaries, were present at the event.





