Army Dismisses Two Soldiers Over Murder Of Yobe Cleric

The Nigerian Army has dismissed two soldiers over the m¥rder of an Islamic cleric, Sheikh Goni Aisami Gashua, in Yobe State. The dismissed soldiers include Lance Corporal John Gabriel and Lance Corporal Adamu Gideon.





The acting commander officer in charge of 241 Reece battalion, Nguru, Yobe State, Lt Col. Ibrahim Osabo, who confirmed this to journalists, said a joint board of inquiry set up in collaboration with the police found them guilty of m¥der. He said the two soldiers were dismissed on a two-count charge of failure to perform duties and conduct prejudice to service discipline.





Lt Col Osabo added that the dismissed soldiers will be handed over to the police in Damaturu for prosecution in a court of law.





CKN News had reported that the cleric was traveling from Gashua to Kano when he was k!lled by the security officers who he gave a lift at Jajimaji, a distance of less than 30 kilometers away from Gashua.





