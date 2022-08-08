Police Derobes , Dismisses Inspector In Abuja ( Pictures)

Published:





The Nigerian Police Force has dismissed Force No. 524503 PC Liyomo Okoi attached to Ekori Divisional Headquarters, Cross Rivers Police Command for gross misconduct captured in a viral video on 31st July, 2022 where he was flogging a man with a machete. His dismissal takes effect from today the 8th of August, 2022.





The Inspector-General of Police, has therefore reiterated his commitment to ethical regeneration, restoration of professional standard and enhancement of the anti-corruption drive with dedication to entrenching human rights-driven policing within the country. The IGP expressed confidence that the current overhauling will improve the effectiveness of the units, and rid them of negative elements who deviate from the standard operating procedure of the Units, and the Nigeria Police Force in general.





Pictures









Share This