IGP Orders Total Overhaul Of IRT/STS Units For Effectiveness, Efficiency

The Inspector-General of Police, *IGP Usman Alkali Baba, psc(+), NPM, fdc has expressed grave disappointment at the reports of brutality and extortion leveled against some police officers via various complaint channels available to the public, particularly on social media platforms. The IGP has therefore directed all supervising Commissioners of Police and Tactical/Strategic Commanders to ensure strict supervision of their personnel as further incidences of this nature would be viewed strictly.





The IGP has also ordered a wholistic overhauling of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT), the Special Tactical Squad (STS), and the Special Weapon and Tactics (SWAT) Units to ensure that their operations are in tandem with the purpose for their creation, and maximum effectiveness and output in line with the mandate of the IGP’s administration and public safety.





The IGP has therefore directed the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Force Intelligence Bureau (AIG-FIB) to carry out supervisory role over the three units to ensure their operations are professional, active and productive and do not infringe on the fundamental rights of the citizenry, and other members of the public.

