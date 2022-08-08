Abike Dabiri Visits Families Of Two Young Nigerians Killed In Canada

Published:

Hon (Dr) Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, (NIDCOM), has paid a condolence visit to the bereaved family of Mr.Chibueze Momah at their Lagos residence to convey her deepest sympathy and support for the Family.





Dabiri-Erewa prayed for the Almighty God to give the family the strength to bear the irreparable loss of their son who only just graduated in Computer programming a few months before his untimely death.





The father Mr Ikechukwu Momah, on behalf of the family thanked the NIDCOM Boss and her team for the prompt visit and pleaded for a thorough investigation into the matter.





It would be recalled that just last month, two Nigerians, identified as Tosin Amos-Arowoshegbe and Chibueze Momah, were shot dead at a club in canada on July 23, 2022.





Both victims worked at the ATL lounge in Vaughn, Ontario as security guards.





The killers were said to have fled the scene of the incident before the police arrived.





The police, in the statement issued, said they are currently seeking information on a suspect linked to the shooting.





Meanwhile, the NIDCOM Boss had earlier issued a strong statement condeming the killing of the two Nigerians, urging the Canadian authorities to fish out the killers.





