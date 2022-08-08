Armed Robbers Invade Home Of Popular Comic Actor Hafiz Oyetoro ( Saka )

Published:

Popular comic act Hafiz Oyetoro aka Hafiz missed death by the whiskers when armed robbers stormed his Abeokuta home





This was the statement by his close friend Mr Kayode Soaga





SAKA'S HOME ATTACKED BY ARMED ROBBERS.

SAKA IS SAFE AND WELL.

"SAKA" Hafiz Oyetoro Is Safe and Okay.

It's True that Hafiz Oyetoro's home was attacked by Dare Devil Armed robbers over night this Monday 8th Aug 2022.

In a statement by his Close friend and Colleague, Kehinde Soaga.

The Robbers broke into his Home at about 2 am. heavily Armed with Pump action Guns, Matchetes, Breaking in Tools. His security Guards were tied down and demobilised.

Three other houses on the street were robbed with more devastating effect.

They broke the Burglary proof and went straight to him demanding for #20 Million

or his Life. Threatening to kill and destroy

He begged and pleaded. They later came down to #3 million Naira Which he said he doesn't have. They dazed him with a resounding Slap etc.

The Armed robbers Packed all Android Phones, iPhones laptops and all available Cash in the home. Also collected all ATM Cards.

The robbers came with POS to empty money in Açcounts.

Saka''s security Guards were demobilised while the Guards of his neighbors were not too lucky as they were shot several times in the arms.

We thank almighty GOD for Saka's Life as he's doing fine.

Share This