Pictures Of Released Five More Abuja Train Passengers

Among the freed passengers are Prof. Mustapha Umar Imam, a medical doctor at the Usman Dan Fodio University Teaching Hospital (UDUS), Sokoto.





Imam was shot in captivity, raising concerns about his safety.





Other passengers who were released are Akibu Lawal, Abubakar Ahmed Rufai, Muktar Shuaibu and Sidi Aminu Sharif.





Kaduna-based Publisher, Tukur Mamu, who voluntary engaged in negotiating the release of the victims but backed out due to threats to his life confirmed their release on Tuesday.





Five of the passenger who were abducted from a Kaduna-bound train on March 28, 2022, have been released.