2023: APC Picks Presidential Campaign DG

Ahead of 2023 general elections, a Director General for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council has emerged.

This was disclosed after a meeting between the Progressives Governor’s Forum and the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as well as his running mate, Kashim Shettima in Lagos. The meeting which started on Monday night ended today.





Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, who briefed newsmen after the meeting explained that they were in Lagos to report on the assignment given to them by the presidential candidate and his running mate as regards broad consultations and developing a structure for the presidential campaign council.

He disclosed that a decision had been taken on the DG while other positions in the campaign council are still being discussed. Though El-Rufai did not disclose the name of the DG, it was gathered that the Governor of Plateau State, Simon Bako Lalong, was picked for the position.





“We have done some work on it. We have briefed the candidate and his running mate and inputs have been taken and our hope is that in the shortest possible time, the candidate will consult more with the party leadership and brief Mr. President and get his input and then we formally unveil the presidential campaign council. The President and the National Chairman and National Working committee will be briefed before a formal announcement,” El-Rufai said

