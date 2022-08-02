Peter Obi's Supporters Want To Kill Me...Sam Omatseye

Published:

A seasoned journalist, Sam Omatseye, has asked the Presidential Candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi, to call his supporters to order, alleging that they are threatening to kill him.

This is coming a day after his latest article in The Nation, titled ‘Obi-tuary’.

In the piece, Omatseye described Obi as a shelter for miscreants, saying, “Obi has turned out to be an excuse for even closet Biafrans to betray open emotions about Biafra without being accused of it. This includes intellectuals who did not show mercy to him while he reigned in Anambra as a pharisaic chief executive. It is like wearing a colour beneath another colour. Obi has become a shelter for both miscreants and activists of the crowd.”

The article had generated controversy as Obi’s supporters charged at Omatseye, who writes a weekly column for The Nation.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Omatseye said obi should be held responsible if anything happened to him.

“Mr. Peter Obi, call your supporters to order. They are calling and issuing death threats. If anything happens to me, you will be held responsible!,” he tweeted.

Obi has a huge support base, especially on social media, where those campaigning for him are known as Obidients

