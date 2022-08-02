Mass Protest In Aba Over Ebube Agu Security Outfit

Published:

Some youths in Aba township have staged a protest to demonstrate their displeasure on militarism in Abia state.





The youths took to the streets of Aba to demand an end to Ebubeagu militia in the state.





The protesting youths could be seen carrying placards with an inscription that reads, ”End Ebubeagu in Igboland.”

The residents called on the state government to scrap the security outfit created by the South East governors in April 2021 to secure lives and properties in the region.





The protesters alleged that members of the security outfit have repeatedly engaged in extrajudicial killings.

They maintained that it is time for the group to be disbanded.





It will be recalled that in July, youths in two local governments in Imo state also protested, calling for the scrap of the security outfit, following an allegation that some of its personnel allegedly killed eight wedding guests

Share This