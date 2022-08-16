16 People Die In Lagos Accident

Published:

A crash involving two vehicles crashed in the early hours of Tuesday along Alaro City in Epe, Lagos.





The crash occured around 3am due to impaired visibility as a result of reckless driving within the construction corridor, the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) said in a statement.





A total number of 23 male adults were involved in the crash that claimed the lives of 16 male adults. Five injured persons were taken to the hospital by FRSC rescue team.





Two people were rescued without any injuries.





The vehicles involved in the crash were a white bus with registration number KTN 262YJ and an Articulated truck (Registration Number unknown).





FRSC operatives and other emergency management agencies are on ground ensuring prompt recovery and evacuation of all crashed vehicles.





