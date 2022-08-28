Nigeria Emerges Second Highest ‘Worker’ Visa Recipients In UK In 2022

Published:

Nigerian nationals emerged the second highest recipients of United Kingdom’s Worker Visas between December 2019 to June 2022. Nigeria was only topped by Indian nationals whose recipients increased from 57,087 to 102,981 in the same period.





This was disclosed by the UK Home Office in its National Statistics report titled, “Why do people come to the UK? To work”, published on Thursday, August 25, 2022.





The report disclosed that the UK Government Worker Visa approvals increased from 113,555 in 2019 to 222,349 by year ending, June 2022, a 96% increase.





The report revealed that Nigerian approvals had increased by 11,854, a 303% level change from 3,918 in December 2019 to 15,772 in June 2022, making Nigerians the second highest recipients.





Meanwhile, in the same period, Indian workers grew 80%, a growth of 45,894, from 57,087 in December 2019 to 102,981 by June 2022.





