How Police, Army Raided Home Of Pro-Biafra Group Deputy Leader

A special patrol team, comprising the Police and Army on Friday morning reportedly raided the residence of the Deputy Leader of the Biafra Nations League (BnL), Ebuta Takon in Ikom, Cross River State, CKN News has learnt.





According to report, this is coming 24 hours after Takon commented on the Cameroonian government’s unsuccessful invasion of the camp of suspected militant loyalists in Isangele subdivision of Bakassi Peninsula.





Eyewitnesses said the security operatives broke into the house during search but could not find any illegal items.





Report says no arrest was made during the operation.





Ikom Coordinator of BnL, Joshua Obaji who confirmed the raid said Ejagham supporters of the group have been urged to remain calm.





He said the BnL Deputy Chief was not home during the raid “and he doesn’t keep unwanted materials in his house”.

