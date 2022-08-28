Sunday, 28 August 2022

Nigerian Commuters Berate Julius Berger, FG Over Lagos Ibadan Expressway Gridlock

Published: August 28, 2022


 

Commuters and residents of the Isheri estate community in Lagos have protested the hardship experienced over the gridlock on parts of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

Sections of the expressway along Kara and Magboro have recently experienced heavy traffic due to an ongoing rehabilitation exercise.

The commuters asked the contractors ( Julius  Berger) and government to find a speedy solution to the gridlock and restore normalcy

The gridlock has practically grounded commercial and economic activities in the area 

Some motorists who spoke with CKN News complained spending over five hours manoeuvring the gridlock on a journey that ordinarily should take 10 minutes 

They also complained of being robbed by men of the underworld on a daily without security agents coming to their rescue 


Categories:
Share This
CKN NIGERIA

0 comments: