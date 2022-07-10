Young Igbo Man Buys Car For His Northern Driver As Sallah Gift

Published:

A young man that goes by the name Arinze Odira taken to Twitter to narrate how he bought a car for his driver to use as uber

Arinze from the South East donated the car to one Yakubu from the North

This is his unedited post

"My driver sold his car, gave me 800k and told me 'Oga, you are not always around. Buy Corolla for me. I want to be doing Uber when you are away to double my hustle'.





I was impressed by his effort. Today, as Salah gift, I handed him the keys to this corolla.





Happy Eid, Yakubu. "









Share This