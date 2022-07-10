Teni, Obesere, Other Acts To Thrill At Glo-Sponsored Ojude Oba Music Show

Published:

Globacom has lined up music sensations, Teni Makanaki and Abass Obesere, to perform at a music show on Monday, 11th July, 2022, which will be held to draw the curtain on the 2022 Ojude Oba festival sponsored by the digital solutions provider.

A press statement by the company indicated that the “Ojude Oba Music Fiesta” will be held at the Equity Resort along Erunwon Road, Ijebu Ode, and will also have popular comedian, Bash, entertain guests with humorous jokes.

Globacom also disclosed that a beauty pageant would be held for Ijebu-born ladies to compete for the “Miss Ojude Oba” crown. To qualify for the contest, the candidates have to be indigenes of Ijebuland as well as students or graduates of any institution of higher learning within Ijebuland.





Another highlight of the festival is the age grade contest, popularly known as “Regberegbe”, which will see the best dressed age grade in the male and female categories winning N500,000, while the first and second runners-up will go home with N300, 000 and N200,000 each.

Globacom will also reward the town’s different horse-riding families who show mastery and exceptional skills on their horses with N300,000 for the winner and N200,000 and N100,000 for the first and second runners-up respectively.

Ojude Oba festival is an annual gathering of sons and daughters of Ijebuland where obeisance is paid to the paramount ruler, the Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba (Dr.) Sikiru Kayode Adetona. Globacom began sponsoring the event 16 years ago, and has thus far raised its profile and made a tourist attraction for culture lovers in Nigeria and abroad.





