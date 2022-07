Published:

There are strong indications that ISWAP is set to attack several soft targets in the FCT

This is coming on the heel of an attack on Kuje Prison where several high profile terrorists were released

The NSCDC in a leaked memo sent to the FCT administration sighted by CKN NEWS dated 8th July 2022 stated that areas pinned down for the attacks include Churches , Schools and other soft targets

It recommended a beef up of security in and around the attacks





