Latest Revelations: Family Of Kidnapped Ex Bayelsa Commissioner Paid N18m , Abductors Ask For More

More revelations have emerged on the kidnapped former Bayelsa State Commissioner Mike Ogiasa

A family source who spoke to CKN News on condition of anonymity claimed the family has already paid N18m as ransom to the kidnappers as demanded but they've refused to release him

Hear him

"They have collected the 18million from the land he sold he is still held for more. The family is still trying to meet their demand. My prayer is that they release him after they collect the money."

Mr Ogiasa a cousin to Ex President Goodluck Jonathan was kidnapped last week and was seen in the video ( below ) begging for his dear life





