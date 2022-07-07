Why We Demolished Indabosky Church...Gov Soludo

Published:

Anambra Governor Chukwuma Soludo has explained why the demolition of the Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention and Deliverance Ministry owned by controversial Prophet Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere, a.k.a ‘Odumeje’ in the commercial city of Onitsha took place.





Soludo, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Christian Aburime, said the cleric failed to comply with government’s directive to remove illegal structure he built on the waterway.





Odumeje’s church in March this year was identified by the government as one of the buildings sitting on drainage channels, and marked for demolition, in line with Onitsha Urban Renewal Plan spearheaded by Soludo-led administration.





The statement reads: “Following the expiration of the more than two weeks notice beginning from April 2022 served on developers and building owners who built several illegal structures along the waterway in Fegge and environs within Onitsha, Anambra state government has begun demolition of such structures.





“The exercise which is being carried out by a joint government task force, commenced the exercise from Bida Road by Modebe Avenue, Fegge Onitsha.





“The affected buildings include Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention Deliverance Ministries, shops and other perimeter fences.





“The structures were marked since April, 2022 and all developers and building owners were served notice to remove such illegal structures.”





During Thursday’s demolition exercise, Odumeje was manhandled by security agencies who accompanied the demolition team following his attempt to stop the officials from demolishing his church.





A viral video showed the comic cleric being manhandled by security men, including police officers and men of the vigilante services.





He was severally slapped, and restricted from moving to the demolition area by armed security men.





The video however sparked mixed reactions, with many condemning the treatment on the cleric, while others described it as welcome development.

