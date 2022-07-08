Kuje Jail Break: Boko Haram Gave Inmates 15 Mins Quranic Talk Before Setting Them Free

Published:

The scores of terrorists who raided the Kuje Medium Security Prison in Abuja, Nigeria’s federal capital, had so much free time on their hands that they first delivered a 15-minute Quranic lecture to inmates before setting them free, an insider who witnessed the horror show from start to finish has told FIJ.





As widely reported by the media over the night, scores of terrorists raided the prison on Tuesday night, freeing hundreds of inmates after shooting and bombing their way into the prison yard.





Speaking with FIJ on Wednesday, the insider said it took “only 50 minutes” for the attackers to gain access into the facility, subduing the entire facility with “eight or a little more bombs”.





10:05PM, FIRST BOMB





“The first bomb sounded at 1xactly 10.05pm and as of 11pm security agents had taken cover while all the inmates were outside the cells in the compound,” he said.





“The terrorists moved everyone out of the facility to an open place where they gave Quranic lectures for about 15 minutes before they started sharing transportation fares to their members whom they came to rescue. It was very clear they came prepared.”





‘SQUAT DOWN, EVERYONE’





“The terrorists then barked orders at the inmates… that they should all squat down,” he continued.





“It looked, for a moment, like they were going to separate the Christians from the Muslims and pounce on them, but they didn’t. Instead, they separated their members from the rest and led their members away, while abandoning others to their fate.”





‘QURANIC LECTURE IN FULANI, HAUSA, EBIRA’





FIJ can confirm that the jailbreakers spoke in Ebira, in addition to Fulani and Hausa.





“Quite a few of them understand Ebira [spoken by a section of people in central Nigeria]; they preached in Ebira, Fulani and Hausa.





“And there were many of them. They surrounded the facility, as big and well-equipped as it is, and still had more than 20 of them inside the prison. That tells you there were so many of them!









