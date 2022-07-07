Breaking :Jailbreak: Nigeria Allegedly Removed From List Of Countries Eligible For Turkish e-Visa

Published:

Nigerian visa applicants to the Republic of Turkey have been barred from accessing the e-visa provisions but have instead been advised to apply via any Turkish Consulate.





CKN News gathered on Thursday from prospective applicants about the sudden change without prior notice or communication from the Turkish Mission in Nigeria.





But it appears the decision was taken following the incessant terrorist attacks in Nigeria and the high-security alert that followed the attacks on the Kuje Custodial Center in Abuja on Tuesday, where some terrorist elements were among those released from the centre.





Apparently one of the affected Nigerians in a viral message said, “Just putting this out there.

Someone out there with a Schengen /UK/US visa might be booking a ticket to Turkey right now thinking they will apply for a visa electronically.

DO NOT. Turkey decided to delist Nigerians from the e-visa list yesterday evening. With no prior warning/ communication. They clearly don’t rate us. Anyway, all Nigerians have to apply via the consulate wherever they are.





“Turns out so many people are/were planning to go to Turkey soon. Honestly, just apply through the consulate. There is still no information online. No press release, nothing! They are disrespectful. An agent told me she applied on behalf of someone yesterday and within the space of 5 minutes, the message on the site had changed. Apparently, it has something to do with the “prison break”/ concerns of terrorism.





“Unfortunately, nationals of the country that you selected are not eligible for e-visa.





Kindly visit the nearest Turkish mission to apply for a visa application. Please visit http:www.visa.gov.tr for the full list of the Turkish Embassies and Consulates.”

Some members of the diplomatic community such as the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada have warned their citizens against travelling to many parts of Nigeria even in some parts of Abuja, the nation’s capital over security threats.

Share This