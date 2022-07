Published:

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has finally left the hospital after a surgery

This was his post after leaving the hospital

"My deep gratitude to everyone for your get-well wishes and prayers following my surgery.





And special appreciation to the amazing team of surgeons, doctors, nurses, physiotherapists, and the management of the Duchess International Hospital Lagos @duchesshospital , for providing such excellent care.





God bless you all."

