Three Male And One Female Fake Soldiers Nabbed In Lagos

Policemen attached to Iju Divison, Lagos State Police Command have arrested four fake soldiers.

The fake soldiers were arrested in a Mazda vehicle on Sunday 24 July at about 1:30 pm within Iju area of Lagos

The suspects identified as Samuel Abel ‘28, Victor ljeemai 35, Lukman Salabiu 43 and Oyinyechi Macus 30 were nabbed during a routine patrol led by CSP Gbenga Stephen, the Divisional Police Officer, (DPO) Iju

Confirming the arrest, the spokesperson Lagos State Police Command SP Benjamin Hundeyin said the suspects have been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Yaba for further investigation.”

Recall that two weeks ago a fake soldier was arrested by policemen attached to Orile division for impersonation at Sari-iganmu Road, Orile.

20-year-old OLadunwo Micheal, an imposter who is not a member of any military formation was cladded in full military camouflage when he was arrested.





