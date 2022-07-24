Breaking : Abductors Of Abuja Kaduna Train Passengers Release Fresh Torture Video

Published:

Abductors of Abuja Kaduna passengers have released fresh videos of their torture while in custody





The passengers were abducted on March 22nd 2022

Two were killed and several others kidnapped

So far 11 passengers have been released after the payment of huge ransom

The rest have been left to their fate

In a latest video sighted by CKN News, the passengers were seen being subjected to all manners of beating

The victims are begging the international community to intervene, that the terrorists never wanted them to stay there for more than a week, but the government has refused to yield to their demands

The Federal Government has not yet reacted to the video

Watch video





