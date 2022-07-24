Breaking : Abductors Of Abuja Kaduna Train Passengers Release Fresh Torture Video

Abductors of Abuja Kaduna passengers have released fresh videos of their torture while in custody
The passengers were abducted on March 22nd 2022
Two were killed and several others kidnapped
So far 11 passengers have been released after the payment of huge ransom
The rest have been left to their fate
In a latest video sighted by CKN News, the passengers were seen being subjected to all manners of beating
The victims are begging the international community to intervene, that the terrorists never wanted them to stay there for more than a week, but the government has refused to yield to their demands
The Federal Government has not yet reacted to the video
Watch video
