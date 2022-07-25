Published:

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo's Congratulatory Message To Tobi Amusan

Congratulations Oluwatobi Amusan @ihurdle_33.0inches for winning the women's 100m hurdles gold at the World Athletics Championship, setting a new world record twice in the semifinal and final of the event to become Nigeria's first World Champion.





This is such a great feat that perfectly exemplifies the irrepressible Nigerian spirit to chase and achieve triumph in the most outstanding manner.





Tobi's legendary example, just like that of @esebrume, who also won Silver at the High Jump event, offers timeless inspiration to our young people today and in the upcoming generations to achieve greatness in their chosen endeavors.





For this, I am glad.





Again, congratulations to Tobi and the entire members of Team Nigeria for displaying grit and putting up an excellent showing on the global stage.

