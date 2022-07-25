Abducted Abuja Train Passenger Arrive Home ( Video )

Published:

Barr Hassan Lawal Othman one of the abducted passengers of the Abuja bound train has been released after over 100 days

He was the one that spoke on behalf of his colleagues in the viral video released by the terrorists on Sunday

It could not be ascertained if any ransom was paid before his release like those before him





But this video obtained by CKN News showed the moment he returned to his family

Two other detainees were released with him





The released kidnap victims include Oluwatoyin Ojo, Hassan Lawan, and Pastor Ayodeji Oyewumi, while Mrs Gladys Brumen was earlier released days ago.









Video





