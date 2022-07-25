World's Richest Man Denies Having Affairs With Friend's Wife

Published:

The world’s richest man, Elon Musk, has refuted claims that he was involved in an affair with Nicole Shanahan, wife of Google co-founder, Sergey Brin.

On Sunday, Wall Street Journal reported that the tech mogul was allegedly involved in a romantic relationship with Shanahan, which led to the split of her marriage with Brin, who is also Musk’s friend.

Quoting “people familiar with the matter”, WSJ noted that the brief love affair which happened in December 2021 caused Brin to file for divorce in January 2022.

According to Santa Clara County Superior Court records, Brin had filed for divorce from Shanahan, citing “irreconcilable differences.”





Reacting to the news, the Tesla CEO tagged the report “total bs (bullsh*t)”.

Elon further stated that his relationship with Shanahan is “nothing romantic,” and his friendship with Sergey remains strong.

“This is total bs. Sergey and I are friends and were at a party together last night!” he tweeted on Monday. “I’ve only seen Nicole twice in three years, both times with many other people around. Nothing romantic.

