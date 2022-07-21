SECTOR COMMANDER LAGOS STATE SECTOR COMMAND WINS FRSC 2022 BEST SECTOR COMMANDER AWARD

Published:

The Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Lagos State, Corps Commander Olusegun Ogungbemide has won the 2022 Best Sector Commander Award. This was presented to him by the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor during the Strategy Session organized at the FRSC National Headquarters Abuja as part of the activities marking the formal disengagement of Corps Marshal Oyeyemi from service.





Speaking at the ceremony which was attended by the Principal Officers of the FRSC led by the outgoing Corps Marshal, Zonal and Sector Commanders as well as some Unit Commanders and Marshals across the country, General Irabor applauded the Corps for remaining focused in its statutory responsibility of keeping the road safer and contributing immensely to the national security. The Chief of Defence Staff further commended the Corps Marshal for initiating reform agenda that has stabilised the FRSC, saying even after retirement, his service would continue to be sought in certain strategic areas.





He enjoined officers of the Corps to remain loyal and sustain the robust legacies left behind by outgoing Corps Marshal especially in the areas of national security.





In his remarks, Corps Marshal Oyeyemi commended all the personnel of the Corps for supporting him during his years in the Corps, stressing that he would continue to remember them in his prayers even outside the service. He thanked the President for the opportunity to serve and promised to continue to contribute his own quota towards national development.





Meanwhile, Commander Ogungbemide in his response to the award restated his commitment to excellence, saying the award is dedicated to all Officers and Marshals of Lagos State Sector Command, who continue to give out their best everyday in promoting best practices in road safety management. He thanked the FRSC Management and the Corps Marshal for the recognition, stating that he would continue to push for sustained improvement in road safety management and service delivery in Lagos state.





It would be recalled that the FRSC Merit Award was instituted by the outgoing Corps Marshal as part of the policy of rewarding excellence in line with the policies of Consultation, Reward and Punishment (CRP).









