Jamb Announces Cut-off Mark For 2022 Uni, Poly Admission

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, and heads of tertiary education institutions in the country have pegged the minimum cut-off mark for admissions in the 2022/2023 academic session.





The minimum cut-off marks for universities was pegged at -140, polytechnics-100 and colleges of education-100.





This was made known at the ongoing Policy Meeting on Admissions presided by the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, in Abuja .





JAMB registrar, Professor Ishaq Oloyede, who announced the cut-off marks said the implication is that every institution now has the right to fix its own cut-off mark even up to 220 but no one would be allowed to go less than the agreed minimum marks of 100 for colleges of education, 100 for polytechnics and 140 for universities.





The meeting also called for the review of admission criteria to give 10 percent discretional power of admission to heads of tertiary institutions.





