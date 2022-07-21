Fraud: Suleimon Gbajabiamila Not My Brother – Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila

Published:

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila has said that one Suleimon who is standing trial in a court of law in Lagos State is erroneously described is not his brother.





The speaker in a statement noted that he has no relationship whatsoever with the said Suleimon and the Gbajabiamila name semblance does not and should not translate to being a family member.





According to the speaker, the Gbajabiamila family is a big one with several units like many other families do have.





“Therefore, it is not everyone that bears the surname Gbajabiamila that is related to Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila.

“The general public is hereby notified that the said Suleimon is not a brother to Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila as erroneously reported by some sections of the media. Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila advises members of the public not to fall for persons thriving on name-dropping and misrepresentation.





“This press statement is to also urge the media to desist from linking the said Suleimon to the Speaker of the House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila,” he said.





