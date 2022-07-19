Police Declares Recently Turbaned Zamfara Bandit Kingpin Responsible For Killing Over 100 People Wanted

Published:





The Zamfara State Police Command, yesterday declared notorious bandit leader, Ado Aleru who was conferred with the title of Sarkin Fulani by the Emir of Yandoto on Saturday in the state, wanted over alleged criminal activities including the killing of no fewer than 100 villagers.





This came as the state government suspended the Emir of Yandoton Daji, Aliyu Marafa, for conferring a traditional title on the wanted terror kingpin.





The Police Public Relations officer, PPRO, of the state Police Command, Gambo Isa, said anyone who apprehended or gave information leading to the arrest of the bandit kingpin, would get N5million, saying the wanted bandit had killed over 100 villagers in Katsina State including women and children.





The Command’s spokesman said Ado Aleru was among bandits the command was looking for because he had killed and kidnapped several victims.





According to him,” We are looking for Aleru because of the acts of terrorism he committed in the town of Kadiso where he killed over 100 locals. We were together with former Police Commissioner, Sanusi Buba and journalists at Kadiso where we saw how he killed people including women and children, as well as destroying food items and animals.





“This prompted the Katsina Police Command to issue a statement that whosoever apprehends Aleru, either dead or alive, would be given N5 million. This matter still stands. We are looking for him and anyone who sees him should report to us. We are charging him for committing acts of terrorism in Kadiso, and in other communities also. He had also, kidnapped people and collected ransom.”





The Emir of Yandoto Daji, Alhaji Aliyu Marafa had on Saturday at a ceremony, conferred the bandit kingpin with the title of Sarkin Fulani “for allowing peace to reign in the Emirate.”





But the state government has distanced itself from the Emir’s action has suspended him.





It also set up a committee to investigate the development.





A statement by the Secretary to the state government, Kabiru Balarabe Sardauna, said government has assigned the District Head of ‘Yandoto, Alhaji Mahe Garba Marafa to take charge of the affairs of the emirate.





Alhaji Mahe Garba Marafa is said to be a younger brother to the suspended emir.





The state government also constituted a six-man committee headed by Yahaya Chado Gora to investigate the circumstances leading to the action of the emir.





The statement reads in part “This is to inform the general public that Zamfara State Government has dissociated itself from the alleged turbaning of a Sarkin Fulani by the Emir of Birnin ‘Yandoto of Tsafe Local Government Area. In this regard, the State Executive Governor, Bello Mohammed Matawalle, has directed the suspension of the Emir with immediate effect.





“Accordingly, the Executive Governor has approved the appointment of a Committee to investigate the circumstances leading to the action of the Emir.”





According to reports, despite the wide criticism generated by the decision, the Emirate Council went ahead to confer on the wanted terrorist, Sarkin Fulani of Birnin Yandoto.





In defence of its action, a report credited to the Secretary of the Emirate Council, Bello Yusuf, said the chieftaincy title given to the terror kingpin would help to restore peace to the emirate and Zamfara State entirely.





