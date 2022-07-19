Donald Trump Declares Intention To Run For 2024 Presidential Election

Published:

When Donald Trump formally declares his 2024 candidacy, he won’t just be running for another term in the White House. He’ll be running away from legal troubles, possible criminal charges, and even the spectre of prison time.





Citing people with knowledge of the situation, Rolling Stone magazine, reported that Trump has in recent months made clear to associates that the legal protections of occupying the Oval Office are front-of-mind for him.





Trump has “spoken about how when you are the president of the United States, it is tough for politically motivated prosecutors to ‘get to you,” says one of the sources, who, according to Rolling Stone (RS), has discussed the issue with Trump this summer. “He says when [not if] he is president again, a new Republican administration will put a stop to the [Justice Department] investigation that he views as the Biden administration working to hit him with criminal charges — or even put him and his people in prison.”





According to RS, Trump is motivated to announce his bid for the presidency early in the hopes of clearing the field of primary rivals. But GOP leaders, including some of Trump’s closest advisors, don’t want him to declare his intentions until after the midterm elections.





But as Trump talks about running, he is reportedly leaving confidants with the impression that, as his criminal exposure has increased, so has his focus on the legal protections of the executive branch.





Trump faces a slew of lawsuits, both for his conduct while in office and before. In previous cases Trump’s attorneys have claimed that the office of the president makes him immune to civil suits while sitting. That was Trump’s defence in a since-dismissed lawsuit by former Apprentice contestant Summer Zervos.





In the 1990s, Paula Jones’ suit against then-President Bill Clinton established that presidents do not enjoy absolute immunity. But the Zervos suit against Trump dragged on for five years before she dropped it. The case demonstrated that the presidency can help delay civil suits, even if it’s not an insurmountable obstacle.





