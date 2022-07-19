Breaking : FRSC Promotes , Retires Four DCMs

Published:

The Federal Road Safety Commission on 19th July, 2022 approved the appointment of 4 Assistant Corps Marshals (ACM) to the rank of Deputy Corps Marshal (DCM). The approval came during the meeting of the Commission at the FRSC National Headquarters, Abuja today.





The affected officers are ; Assistant Corps Marshal in charge of Technical Services Department at the National Headquarters, ACM Olakunle Wahab Motojo, the Principal Staff Officer to the Corps Marshal, ACM Abayomi Ayo Olukoju, the Assistant Corps Marshal (Administration) at the National Headquarters, ACM Alhassan Muhammad Hussaini and the Zonal Commanding Officer in charge of RS5 Benin Zonal Command, Assistant Corps Marshal Ayodele Andrew Kumapayi .





However, the affected officers are to proceed on their terminal leave with immediate effect





The Chairman of the Commission, Mallam Bukhari Bello congratulated the newly elevated officers, stating that the promotion exercise is part of the Commission’s drive towards rewarding excellence, diligence and hard work which is in line with the administrative philosophy of the present leadership of the Corps.

In the same vein, the Corps Marshal , FRSC, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi while congratulating them, wished them a happy retirement, noting that they merited the appointments as a result of their hardwork, resilience, loyalty and above all dedication to duties and team players.





