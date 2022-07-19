Breaking : UBA Opens UAE Branch ( Pictures)

Published:

African Global Bank UBA has opened its Dubai Branch





This was the post by its Group Managing Director on the event





"It was such a special day out here in the United Arab Emirates.





As Africa's Global Bank, our vision to connect Africa to the world has taken another bold step with the launch of our business office in Dubai.





Myself; Group Chairman, #UBA Group, Tony O. Elumelu, C.O.N; CEO, #UBADubai, Vikrant Bhansali, CFA with The Governor Dubai International Financial Centre, His Excellency Essa Kazim; and CEO Dubai International Financial Centre, Mr Arif Amiri; mark another milestone in the more than seven decades of operations of the United Bank for Africa.





We are committed to delivering the best of services to our many millions of customers as we bring Africa to the world.





#LEO #AfricasGlobalBank #BreakingNewFrontiers"





