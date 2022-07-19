Decomposing Body Of Abducted Kaduna Catholic Priest Found

Published:

At least five days after two catholic priest were abducted by gunmen in Kaduna state, one of them was on Tuesday found dead while others have regained their freedom.

Both priests were kidnapped at Christ the king Catholic church, in Lere Local government area of the state on Friday.

Security operatives who were on a mission to rescue the priests say the remains of Reverend Father Johnmark Cheitnum was found at a farm in a nearby village and has been deposited at a morgue in Zonkowa.

The security operatives suspect that he might have been killed by his abductors.

Meanwhile Reverend father Donatus Cleopas who reportedly regained freedom about 30 Minutes after the remains of his colleague was found, has been taken to the Kafachan Catholic Dioceses in Jema’a Local government area.

The incident comes barely a month after another catholic Priest was killed on his farm by armed bandits.

The Kaduna Police authorities are however yet to acknowledge the incident.

