From N5k to N40k — Police Increase Character Certificate Fee

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has reportedly increased the fee for police character certificates (PCC) from N5,000 to N40,000.





A police source confirmed the development on Tuesday morning.





The PCC also known as police clearance report/certificate is procured by Nigerians travelling abroad to study, get employment or do other pursuits.





This implies that Nigerians seeking to study abroad will be required to pay the 700 percent increase.





Some organisations in Nigeria also request the certificate before giving employment to applicants.





The document certifies that the holder has no criminal history in Nigeria, has not been convicted, and is not attempting to evade justice for crimes committed in the country.





Olumuyiwa Adejobi, NFP spokesperson, did not respond to calls and text messages seeking comment on the development.





The development comes amid reports that many Nigerians are seeking to leave the country in search of employment abroad owing to a fall in the standard of living and high unemployment rate.





In 2021, Nigeria hit a new record on unemployment rate as a report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed that unemployment rate climbed to 33.3 percent in the fourth quarter (Q4 2020) from 27.1 percent recorded in Q2 2020.





