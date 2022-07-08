OLUKOYA, WIFE THRILLED BY MFM WOMEN BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

Published:

General Overseer Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries, Dr Daniel Olukoya and his wife, Dr Folashade Olukoya are thrilled by the convergence of some of the best women basketball teams in Lagos for the 2nd Dr & Dr (Mrs) D K Olukoya Women Basketball Championship which kickstarted today.

“This is indeed a great moment for my wife and I to have these young ladies come all the way to Lagos for a basketball competition that God is using MFM to sponsor.

“We pray for a good competition that will be injury free. May God’s name be glorified and may the best team win”.

On the significance of the competition which is being used to celebrate the couple who were born same day on July 15, Dr Olukoya’s wife, Dr Folashade has this to say: “My husband and I are indeed very grateful to the organisers of the 2nd Dr & Dr (Mrs) D K Olukoya Women Basketball Championship for deeming us worthy to be celebrated on our very special day. It’s being God all the way. His faithfulness in my life and that of my dear husband is worthy of celebration. We give all the glory to His holy name for this honour. We say thank you to everyone behind this.”

Meanwhile, just like last year’s edition, the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Chief Sunday Dare and wife of Lagos state Governor, Dr Ibijoke Sanwoolu will once again be leading other prominent Nigerians that includes the president Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF), Engineer Musa Kida to the Championship.

Twelve teams pan Nigeria led by First Bank of Lagos, Air Warriors of Abuja, Inspector General of Police Queens of Abuja, Sunshine Angels of Akure, MFM Queens of Lagos, Achievers Queens from Bayelsa state among others will participate in the championship. The annual event is part of Dr Olukoya’s youth empowerment programme from his famous 70 Points Youth Repositioning Agenda.

From July 8-15, 2022, the indoor sports hall of the national stadium, Surulere, Lagos will witness the best of women basketball from 8am daily with fantastic prizes on offer.





