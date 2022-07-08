Church Demolition: Soludo Orders Arrest Of Officials For Slapping Rev Odumeje

Published:

Governor Soludo has ordered the arrest of an Anambra State Government official who slapped Prophet Chukwuemeka Odumeje during the demolition of his Church





The preacher was manhandled while a government taskforce was demolishing his church gatehouse in Onitsha on Thursday.





Here's Soludo's statement in response to widespread condemnation of the assault on Odumeje.





"Let me sincerely appreciate ndị Anambra for understanding with us as we take audacious steps towards making our Homeland Liveable and Prosperous. On this journey, imperfect steps will be taken, emotions will run wild and opinions will grow thick.





"What is pertinent to note is that we shall remain undaunted, correct our imperfections, strive to put our emotions in check and aggregate opinions that are in the interest of our overall good.





"Yesterday's outing has evoked emotions, not against the decision of government, but the imperfect and unprofessional manner with which one of the task force members discharged his lawful duty. This is highly regretted, and would never happen again. I have instructed that the task force personnel involved in the manhandling of Prophet Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere (Odumeje) be treated in accordance with the rules of public conduct which he roundly failed to uphold.





"We will continue to work to actualize the mandate you have given to us. Nothing short of the best outcomes is guaranteed. On behalf of the government and good people of Anambra State, I condemn the assault, and further ask for your continued support in the fight to restore the dignity of Onitsha, and indeed the totality of our Homeland.





"CC. Soludo, CFR"





Share This