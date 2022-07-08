Breaking: Pictures Of Dangerous Boko Haram Escapees From Kuje Prison

Published:

The Federal Government has declared wanted all Boko Haram suspects who fled the Medium Security Custodial Centre in Kuje, Abuja.

In a statement on Friday, the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) revealed the names and photos of 69 inmates who escaped from the correctional facility following an attack by terrorists three days ago.





“The following are faces and names of Inmates with Boko Haram/ terrorism cases who escaped from Kuje Correctional Centre during the jail attack on 5th July 2022,” it said.





“If you see any of these people, or have useful information which may lead to their recapture, please Call 07000099999, 09060004598 or 08075050006 or any law enforcement agency nearest to you. We guarantee to keep your information anonymous.”





