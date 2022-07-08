Breaking :Ex Japan Leader, Shinzo Abe Dies From Gun Attack

Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe, 67, has been assassinated while giving a campaign speech in southern Japan.
Abe, 67, immediately collapsed and was seen bleeding before he was taken to hospital.
The suspected attacker — reported to be a male in his 40s — was tackled at the scene and arrested.
Abe — in office in 2006-07 and 2012-20 — remains the country's longest-serving PM and best-known figure internationally.
Global leaders are reacting with shock; outgoing UK PM Boris Johnson says he is "utterly appalled and saddened" by the attack.
Abe's killing comes 24 hours after Johnson resigned as UK leader.
Categories: International slider
