Breaking :Ex Japan Leader, Shinzo Abe Dies From Gun Attack

Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe, 67, has been assassinated while giving a campaign speech in southern Japan.





Abe, 67, immediately collapsed and was seen bleeding before he was taken to hospital.





The suspected attacker — reported to be a male in his 40s — was tackled at the scene and arrested.





Abe — in office in 2006-07 and 2012-20 — remains the country's longest-serving PM and best-known figure internationally.





Global leaders are reacting with shock; outgoing UK PM Boris Johnson says he is "utterly appalled and saddened" by the attack.





Abe's killing comes 24 hours after Johnson resigned as UK leader.





